City out to make history against Chelsea - Bernardo

The midfielder has set his sights on making a slice of club history against the Blues in the Carabao Cup final.

Bernardo Silva believes will take a significant stride towards becoming serial winners if they overcome in the final on Sunday.

City won the trophy last season after beating 3-0 in the final, as well as getting their hands on a third title with a record-setting 100 points.

The club are yet to retain a trophy in their history – though they are arguably the favourites to keep both the Carabao Cup and Premier League this season.

That first opportunity will come Sunday and it's something Bernardo wants to see come to pass against Maurizio Sarri's side at Wembley.

"It would mean a lot for the history of the club," Bernardo said.

"That is one of our main goals: not only winning it once but keep winning and winning.

"We know we have the squad to do that but our opponents are very strong and it won't be an easy job."

City thumped Chelsea in the Premier League 6-0 less than a fortnight ago, which might make Sunday's contest seem like a forgone conclusion.

However, with the quality present in Chelsea's side, Silva insists it will be a far tougher game this time around.

"We should forget that match because it won't happen again," he added.

"We are not expecting the same result. We are playing against one of the best sides in the world, even though lately their results are not the best for them.

Article continues below

"Against those kind of players you can never relax and if you give them time to think, time to play and time to decide [what to do], they will destroy you. So, we have to play with the same intensity."

Bernardo is enjoying a fine season for the club as he has become one of their most important players.

Earlier this week Pep Guardiola praised the midfielder, calling him Portugal's "biggest star" as well as one of the top three players in the Premier League this season.