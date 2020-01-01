Former AIFF Vice-President Churchill Alemao tests positive for Covid-19

The Churchill Brothers FC patron and his wife have tested positive to Coronavirus...

The president of the Goa Football Association (GFA) and owner of outfit , Churchill Alemao, tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday.

According to reports, the Benaulim MLA (Member of the Legislative Assembly) and his wife got themselves tested after developing cough and cold over the past few days.

"The tests came positive. Except for cold, I have no other symptoms. I will get myself admitted in the hospital," the former All Football Federation (AIFF) Vice President told Times of .

"I meet people to advise them to take precautions against Covid-19 as I wish they enjoy good health. Probably I caught the infection while doing so," he added.

Alemao is the fourth MLA from Goa to test positive for the dreaded virus that has so far claimed the lives of 116 as per the official media bulletin of the state's Directorate of Health Services dated August 18, 2020.

Two-time I-League winners Churchill Brothers are one of the most successful clubs in Goa.