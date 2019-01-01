Chukwueze: Villarreal confirm Nigerian forward’s return

The winger has teamed up with the rest of Javier Calleja’s squad after helping the Super Eagles finish third in the Africa Cup of Nations

Samuel Chukwueze has returned to his Spanish club ahead of the 2019-20 season.

The forward was given an extended break after featuring in the 2019 in , where he scored once as finished third.

On Monday, the Yellow Submarine confirmed the arrival of the Super Eagles forward for pre-season.

“He's here! Chukwueze. He has started today his special pre-season training programme at the training ground after playing the Africa Cup of Nations with the Super Eagles. Great to have you back Samu,” read a statement on the club’s twitter channel.

¡Ya está aquí! @chukwueze_8 ha empezado hoy su plan especial de #PretemporadaGrogueta en la Ciudad Deportiva tras disputar la Copa África con @NGSuperEagles 🇳🇬. ¡Dale, Samuuu! 💪🏿💛⚽️ pic.twitter.com/bmeHtywU02 — Villarreal CF (@VillarrealCF) August 5, 2019

The 20-year-old scored eight goals in 38 appearances across all competitions last season to help Javier Calleja’s men finish 14th in .

Chukweze will be expected to play a part when Villarreal take on La Nucia in a pre-season game on Wednesday.

The Yellow Submarine will open their 2019-20 La Liga campaign against Granada on Saturday, August 17.