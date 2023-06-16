Christian Pulisic speaks out about Gregg Berhalter's expected return as USMNT boss

Christian Pulisic put his weight behind Gregg Berhalter as the former USMNT coach looks poised to make a return as manager.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Chelsea forward shrugged off his club struggles as he netted either side of half-time to see off Mexico in a tense match that saw both teams end with nine men at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. After the match, Pulisic broke his silence on the USMNT manager and called for Berhalter's re-appointment.

WHAT THEY SAID: “If you can see, today is a testament of the work that (Berhalter)’s put into this team. And [interim manager B.J. Callaghan] picked up right where he left off, and it’s a testament to him and testament to this team the way that we just continued and put on performances like that. So if that’s not enough evidence, then that’s all right. People are gonna hate no matter what,” Pulisic said.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Recently, The Athletic reported that Berhalter might be reinstated as the head coach of the USMNT, and the USSF have already initiated the process to bring him back after seeing his back following the 2022 World Cup and a controversial winter. Besides Pulisic, several other USMNT players, including Timothy Weah, have backed Berhalter's re-appointment.

WHAT NEXT? Interim manager Callaghan will continue to be in charge when USMNT face Canada in the Nations League title decider on Sunday in Las Vegas.