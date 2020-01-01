Choupo-Moting benched, Gueye start as PSG face Colley’s Atalanta

The Senegalese star has been handed a starter’s role as the Parisians take on the Goddess in Wednesday’s clash inside Estadio da Luz

Idrissa Gueye will start for in Wednesday’s clash against Ebrima Colley’s .

The French side must beat the Italians to reach the competition’s last four, and manager Thomas Tuchel will be relying on the combo of Gueye, Ander Herrera and Marquinhos to hold sway in the Parisians’ midfield.

Meanwhile, international Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting will be starting the encounter billed for Estadio da Luz as a substitute.

Gambia international midfielder Colley did not make Gian Piero Gasperini’s starting XI and he is expected make a substitute appearance as the Goddess eye a place in the Champions League semis.

Gasperini made two changes from the Atalanta side which was beaten by Milan in their final game of the season, with goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini, who suffered an injury last time out, and right wing-back Timothy Castagne dropping out.

Winners of this tie will tackle either or Thomas Partey's for a place in the final that will played on August 23 in Lisbon.