Choupo-Moting: Bayern Munich deserved victory over Lazio

The Cameroon international revealed his side gave their all against the White and Sky Blues to progress in the European competition

Eric Choupo-Moting believes Bayern Munich deserved their victory over Lazio in the Round of 16 of the Champions League.

The Cameroon international made his fifth appearance in the competition this season for Bayern as a second-half substitute on Wednesday night and helped the side secure a 2-1 victory in the encounter.

The centre-forward doubled the Bavarians lead with a fine finish following a superb assist from David Alaba after Robert Lewandowski had opened the scoring earlier.

The victory ensured Bayern advanced into the quarter-finals of the European competition on 6-2 aggregate.

Choupo-Moting revealed the Bavarians gave their best in the encounter and deservedly progressed in the tournament.

"Before the game, we had decided to give 100 percent. There have been many stories in football, also in the Champions League,” Choupo-Moting told the club website.

“Lazio aren't a bad team. We took them seriously. It was a tough game, but we deserved to win. We had a couple of very good chances in the second half.

“We want to win every game. It's great that I scored. I want to help when I come in. I felt I had space - great pass from David and a great finish."

Choupo-Moting teamed up with Bayern Munich last summer after turning down a chance to continue his stay with French champions Paris Saint-Germain.

The attacker made a key impact for PSG before his departure, including scoring a late winner against Atalanta to help the side reach the semi-finals and also featured in the final against Bayern.

The forward has now scored five goals and provided one assist in 23 appearances across all competitions since his arrival at Allianz Arena.

Choupo-Moting will be expected to continue his impressive performances for Hans-Dieter Flick’s men when they take on Stuttgart in their next league game on Saturday.

The forward will look to replicate his eye-catching club performances for Cameroon in their 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers later this month.