Chile vs Peru: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview
Chile and Peru will face off in the second Copa America semi-final in Porto Alegre, with the winner set to take on Brazil in Rio on Sunday.
Both sides negotiated tense penalty shootouts in the quarter-finals after scoreless draws, with Chile and Peru both netting five from five from the spot as they eliminated Colombia and Uruguay respectively.
The two-time defending champions, Reinaldo Rueda’s side will start this encounter as strong favourites against opponents who have reached this stage by winning just one of their four matches inside 90 minutes.
|Game
|Chile vs Peru
|Date
|Wednesday, July 3
|Time
|1:00am BST / 8:00pm ET
|Stream (US)
|fubo TV (7-day free trial)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In the United States (US), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (7-day free trial) .
New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
|US TV channel
|Online stream
|Telemundo / Globo TV Internacional
|fubo TV (7-day free trial)
In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will be broadcast on Premier Sports 1 and can be streamed via Premier Player HD.
|UK TV channel
|Online stream
|Premier Sports 1
|Premier Player HD
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Chile squad
|Goalkeepers
|Arias, Cortes, Urra
|Defenders
|Medel, Jara, Isla, Beausejour, Diaz, Maripan, Opazo, Lichnovsky
|Midfielders
|Vidal, Aranguiz, Fuenzalida, Hernandez, Pulgar, Valdes, Pavez
|Forwards
|Sanchez, Vargas, Casillo, Sagal, Fernandes
Chile have their complete squad of 23 players to select from ahead of this encounter.
Possible Chile starting XI: Arias; Isla, Medal, Maripan, Beausejour; Vidal, Pulgar, Aranguiz; Fuenzalida, Vargas, Sanchez
|Position
|Peru squad
|Goalkeepers
|Gallese, Alvarez, Caceda
|Defenders
|Corzo, Abram, Zambrano, Trauco, Araujo, Advíncula, Callens, Santamaria.
|Midfielders
|Carrillo, Cueva, Ballon, Pretell, Gonzales, Tapia, Flores, Yotun.
|Forwards
|Ruidiaz, Polo, Guerrero.
Peru will definitely be without Jefferson Farfan, who is undoubtedly one of their most important offensive players. The Locomotiv Moscow man sustained a knee injury earlier in the tournament, ruling him out for the remainder.
An ankle injury threatened to keep Alexander Callens from playing, but the New York City FC player has overcome the issue and trained normally on the eve of the game.
Possible Peru starting XI: Gallese; Advincula, Zambrano, Abram, Trauco; Tapia, Yotun; Carrillom Cueva, Flores; Guerrero
Betting & Match Odds
Chile are 4/5 favourites to win this match with Bet365. Peru can be backed at 4/1, while a draw is available at 23/10.
Click here to see all of bet 365's offers for the game, including goalscoring markets, correct score predictions and more.
Match Preview
Despite being two-time defending Copa America champions, Chile have successfully flown under the radar to the quarter-final stage, where they will tackle outsiders Peru for the right to face Brazil in Sunday’s final.
After sweeping past an inexperienced Japan 4-0 in their opening match, they successfully edged Ecuador to secure their place in the knock-out rounds, rendering a 1-0 loss to Uruguay a footnote to the group stage.
Their victory on penalties over Colombia in the quarter-finals was testament to their grit and ability to get over the line in clutch situations, hard won over many years of experience.
“The Chilean player is like wine, since the most preserved and mature shows the most quality,” head coach Reinaldo Rueda commented on Tuesday.
“We want to be remembered as three times champions, that’s our dream. That’s the reason to play the best match of the Cup against Peru, it’s historic for us if we make it to the final and that’s our goal,” Arturo Vidal, one of the most battle-hardened of the Chile squad, told the media.
And the Barcelona star is wary of the threat of their rivals, given they lost the last meeting to them 3-0 in October 2018.
“We faced Peru in the United States not with all the team we have now, but they have shown a lot of growth after Russia’s World Cup qualification,” he said.
Peru, meanwhile, are unexpected semi-finalists, with this the first time they have reached the final four of the competition since 1983. Nevertheless, head coach Ricardo Gareca believes this squad can go all the way to becoming South American champions for the third time in history.
“We’re a strong team that has been brought together out of adversity,” he said. “We have not worked based on what others think of us, but on what we think of ourselves. We’re up to the task and we have a great chance of doing it.”
Gareca also intimated that he wanted to face Argentina in the final, though they have since been eliminated. As such, it is Brazil he now dreams of meeting on Sunday and not the Argentines, who will play in the third-fourth playoff a day earlier.