Chile striker Urrutia: We are preparing for Cameroon and Zambia

La Roja are gearing to face the loser from Africa's fifth-round clash between the Indomitable Lionesses and Copper Queens

striker Maria Urrutia has revealed that her side is gearing up to take on either or Zambia in the Olympic Games playoff in April.

La Roja are competing in the 2020 Turkish Women's Cup in Alanya, where they preparing for the showdown with the African runners-up in a bid to claim a playoff spot to qualify for Tokyo 2020 Games.

At the Turkish tournament, the South Americans thrashed 3-0 in their opener, before cruising past 5-0 and are to take on B in their final Group B tie on Tuesday.

More teams

Despite silencing two African sides in , the 26-year-old striker, who started out as a tennis player and swimmer, insists her side is fully focused on improving on their best.

“We have been given the things we have been practising," Urrutia told the La Roja website.

"Thanks to our last game which we beat Kenya 5-0. We could even score more, but this is the path and we want to continue like this.

“It will be complicated and difficult to predict. We have already played with Ghana and with Kenya and they are very similar teams.

Article continues below

"The match is still open, Zambia scored two away goals, but we are preparing for any opponent and continue training to improve our game."

Jose Letelier's team will know their playoff opponent after the outcome of Zambia and Cameroon meeting in Lusaka on Tuesday evening.

Chile will travel to face their African foe in the first leg away on April 9 before returning home for the second leg on April 15.