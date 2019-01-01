Chidozie Awaziem: Leganes sign Porto defender on loan

The Nigeria international becomes the latest signing of the Madrid outfit ahead of their 2019-20 La Liga campaign

have confirmed the signing of Chidozie Awaziem on a season-long loan from Portuguese giants .

The switch to is the 22-year-old's third loan spell outside of after previous stints in with and in the Turkish Super Lig with Rizespor.

Since he started his professional career at Porto in 2015, Awaziem has struggled to secure a regular first-team spot.

The versatile defender spent the second half of the 2018-19 season at Rizespor and helped the club avoid relegation from the Turkish top-flight after 16 league appearances.

💥LOAN | C.D. Leganés closes the loan of Nigerian international defender Chidozie Awaziem #BienvenidoAwaziem pic.twitter.com/0sBkzTJAB2 — C.D. Leganés 🇺🇸🇬🇧 (@CDLeganes_en) August 15, 2019

This summer, Awaziem was part of the squad that finished third at the 2019 in where he played six games.

He will reunite with compatriot Kenneth Omeruo, 's Owusu Kwabena and 's Youssef En-Nesyri in Mauricio Pellegrino's squad.

Leganes will begin their 2019-20 campaign against Osasuna on Saturday.