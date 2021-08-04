The veteran trio are joined by young stars like Ricardo Pepi, Cade Cowell and Tajon Buchanan for the upcoming game

Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez, Carlos Vela and Nani are among the 28 players named to the MLS squad for the upcoming All-Star Game.

The best of MLS are set to face a team of Liga MX All-Stars on August 25 at Banc of California in Los Angeles in what is the first iteration of a new format for the All-Star Game.

Also among the squad are U.S. men's national team Gold Cup stars Miles Robinson, Matt Turner, Cristian Roldan, Walker Zimmerman and James Sands, as well as young stars in FC Dallas' Ricardo Pepi and San Jose Earthquakes forward Cade Cowell.

Who was named to the MLS All-Star squad?

GOALKEEPERS: Pedro Gallese (Orlando City), Matt Turner (New England Revolution)

DEFENDERS: Julian Araujo (LA Galaxy), Yeimar Gomez Andrade (Seattle Sounders), Jesus Murrillo (LAFC), Nouhou Tolo (Seattle Sounders), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United), Alex Roldan (Seattle Sounders), James Sands (NYCFC), Kai Wagner (Philadelphia Union), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC)

MIDFIELDERS: Eduard Atuesta (LAFC), Carles Gil (New England Revolution), Damir Kreilach (Real Salt Lake), Joao Paulo (Seattle Sounders), Emmanuel Reynoso (Minnesota United), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders), Lucas Zelarayan (Columbus Crew)

ATTACKERS: Gustavo Bou (New England Revolution), Tajon Buchanan (New England Revolution), Cade Cowell (San Jose Earthquakes), Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez (LA Galaxy), Nani (Orlando City), Ricardo Pepi (FC Dallas), Diego Rossi (LAFC), Raul Ruidiaz (Seattle Sounders), Daniel Salloi (Sporting KC), Carlos Vela (LAFC)

A closer look

A total of 15 clubs and 14 countries are represented in the MLS squad, with the Western Conference-leading Seattle Sounders featuring the most with six, including brothers Cristian and Alex Roldan.

Of the 28 players, 24 are first-time All-Stars, with Vela, Nani, Zimmerman and Diego Rossi the only players with experience in this game.

The roster was assembled through a combination of fan, player and media voting, which provided 13 players, as well as 13 additional selections by All-Star Head Coach Bob Bradley.

The remaining two selections were made by MLS commissioner Don Garber, who selected Cowell and New England Revolution rising star Tajon Buchanan.

