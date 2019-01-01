Chennaiyin’s Owen Coyle - We gave FC Goa Christmas gifts

The Irish manager slammed the referee for denying his team two clear penalties in the first half…

came very close to overturning a 3-0 deficit against but lost the tie 4-3 on Thursday at the Marina Arena.

Poor defending by skipper Lucian Goian and Masih Saighani had gifted FC Goa a three-goal lead in the first half but Owen Coyle’s men fought back and almost staged an epic come back.

The Irish manager praised his players for showing character and felt that his team gifted the three points to the Gaurs.

“I spoke about getting the balance but it was nothing to do with balance today. We gifted the first three goals. The mistakes were not about balance but they were individual mistakes. Goa are a fantastic team, they have very good attacking players. One thing they don’t need is gifts. We gave them Christmas gifts today. The first three goals were gifts. I think it was quite an even game against the best team in the league at the moment.”

Coyle criticised the referee and suggested that his team was denied two clear penalties in the first half.

“We stood toe-to-toe but what was very evident was we could have got two clear penalties in the first half. At 0-0 with Andre (Schembri) on the ball, it was a clear penalty. And then at 1-0 Lucian (Goian) was tripped from behind. We made mistakes but we have to say this, the league is getting better with good foreign and Indian players. But we must get those major decisions right.

“Chennaiyin FC have suffered. It happened against Jamshedpur when the boy (Farukh Chaudhary) punched it into the net. We suffered against Kerala (Blasters) although we won that game. You can’t have every game with big decisions going against you. Some of the stuff was bizarre,” said the Chennaiyin boss.

The former Athletic manager agreed that they missed Eli Sabia and suggested that he had expected the other players to step up in the Brazilian’s absence.

“What I said yesterday was that the players need to step up in his absence and yes I agree we did not do well in that aspect. Eli (Sabia) was an absolute miss. He was one of the top defenders in the league. He brings a calmness and leadership in the back. That being said I still don’t think we deserved to lose the game. In another game, their goalkeeper (Mohammad Nawaz) could have been sent off. Then Edu Bedia stood on the ground even after kicking Rafael Crivellaro.”