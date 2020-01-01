Chennaiyin’s Owen Coyle - We have to start winning away from home

The Chennaiyin boss expects an exciting clash against Hyderabad FC….

will hope to pick up all three points against Hyderabad FC in order to climb up the (ISL) table.

The two-time ISL champions are currently struggling in the ninth position and are seven points behind who occupy the last playoff spot.

Chennaiyin boss Owen Coyle suggested that the team’s biggest challenge at the moment is to find consistency and start winning matches.

“The biggest challenge for us now is to find consistency. When you do that it allows you to pick up points. We are seven points behind the fourth spot with a game in hand. So what we have to do is capitalise on that. It is important to get the three points. Look at Odisha they get three back-to-back wins and are close to the fourth position. So that is a challenge for us.”

Coyle was in no mood to undermine opponents Hyderabad FC and instead suggested that the debutants have been unlucky at times this season.

“I think it is a very important game for both teams. When I look at Hyderabad I think they have been very unlucky. In some of the games, they have played some very good football but they lacked a little bit of luck. We certainly know that they are a far better team than their league position they lie.

“We have two very attack-minded teams who will try to win the match. We expect a good game. They have a terrific coach. Phil Brown was a teammate of mine when we played at Wanderers. He was my captain. But the friendship will be put aside during the duration of the match."

When asked if their dramatic home win against Hyderabad will be an advantage, Coyle suggested, “I think it is always good when you have already beaten your opponents. That being said that was a very dramatic match. Three goals in the added times. But Hyderabad are doing very well at home."