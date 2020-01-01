Chelsea vs Bayern Munich: How to watch in Malaysia, Singapore & Philippines, TV channel, free live stream, kickoff time and squad news

Here's how to watch Chelsea vs Bayern for free in SouthEast Asia as well as what channel it’s on, the squad line ups and more...

are up against German giants in the first leg of their UEFA Round of 16 clash on Wednesday.

The last time these two sides met in this competition was back in the final in 2012 with the Blues triumphing on penalties despite being underdogs, and Chelsea are once more clear outsiders.

Frank Lampard's men qualified for the knockout stages after finishing second behind in Group H while Bayern Munich topped Group B which consisted of , Olympiacos and .

Chelsea vs Bayern on TV in Malaysia, Singapore and

Game Chelsea vs Bayern Munich Date Wednesday, February 26 Time 03:00 am ICT / 04:00 am SGT Venue Stamford Bridge, London Malaysia TV Channel beIN Sports Singapore TV Channel beIN Sports Philippines TV Channel N/A Channel N/A Cambodia Channel N/A Laos TV Channel N/A Taiwan TV Channel Elta Brunei TV Channel beIN Sports

Chelsea vs Bayern live streaming in Malaysia, Singapore and Philippines

Malaysia readers can find out what football is showing on TV here.

In Malaysia, Singapore Taiwan and Brunei, the game will not be available for free online.

In Philippines, , Cambodia and Laos, the game can be watched live and on-demand on the Goal homepage and on DAZN 's social media channels.

Malaysia live stream N/A Singapore live stream N/A Philippines live stream Goal homepage and DAZN Facebook & Youtube pages Thailand live stream Goal homepage and DAZN Facebook & Youtube pages Cambodia live stream Goal homepage and DAZN Facebook & Youtube pages Laos live stream Goal homepage and DAZN Facebook & Youtube pages Taiwan live stream N/A Brunei live stream N/A

Chelsea team news and injuries

Position Chelsea possible lineup Goalkeeper Willy Caballero Defenders Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger Midfielders Reece James, Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount, Marcos Alonso Forwards Willian, Tammy Abraham

The hosts are set to be without N'Golo Kante who is out for three weeks, but Tammy Abraham came off the bench against Tottenham at the weekend and should be involved despite struggling with an ankle problem.

Bayern team news and injuries

Position Bayern possible lineup Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer Defenders Joshua Kimmich, David Alaba, Lucas Hernandez Midfielders Alvaro Odriozola, Corentin Tolisso, Thiago Alcantara, Alfonso Davies Forward Philippe Coutinho, Robert Lewandowski, Serge Gnabry

Bayern, for their part, are set to be without Ivan Perisic and Leon Goretzka.

Match Preview

Bayern's scoring form in the Champions League this season has been extraordinary and their last visit to London saw them beat Tottenham by a 7-2 scoreline.

Hans-Dieter Flick's men ended the group stages with a +19 goal difference and in their three away games in the group they netted 16 goals.

However, the Bavarians have also been shipping goals with 's bottom side Paderborn losing only 3-2 at the Allianz Arena this weekend, while in Champions League knockout ties Bayern have conceded in 10 of the last 11 away legs they have contested.

Article continues below

Chelsea struggled through their Champions League group and have been indifferent with respect to their domestic form. They were beaten 2-0 by last week before getting the better of Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 last weekend.

The return of Olivier Giroud to the starting XI in place of Michy Batshuayi definitely helped but there is no doubt that Lampard would like to see his side score more goals. One area he will be satisfied with will be the midfield where Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic and Mason Mount have shown industry and creativity.

A win over Bayern will be the boost Chelsea have been looking for to ignite their season but it will be a tough ask, no doubt.