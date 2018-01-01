Chelsea Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Leicester

The Blues will be looking to maintain the momentum they have estasblished of late when taking in a final home game of 2018 on Saturday afternoon

Chelsea have recovered from a slight wobble to win their last three games, with that run having started in a dogged 2-0 victory over Manchester City.

Maurizio Sarri is trying to cement his side in the Premier League's top four and is wary of labelling the Blues title contenders, despite only a seven-point gap separating them from leaders Liverpool.

Claude Puel is hoping to change Leicester City's fortunes at a stadium where his side rarely have much joy. The Foxes will be seeking to avoid three consecutive defeats for the first time since a run of five losses in February 2017.

Chelsea Injuries

Chelsea are likely to be without Alvaro Morata once again, who suffered a knee injury in the Europa League clash with MOL Vidi.

Andreas Christensen is the latest to join him on the treatment table after pulling his hamstring in the midweek Carabao Cup win over Bournemouth.

Gary Cahill is also likely to be out, but Victor Moses returned to training this week. Eden Hazard recovered from a knock sustained against Brighton to score the only goal against Bournemouth on Wednesday.

Chelsea Suspensions

Neither Chelsea nor Leicester have any players suspended for the match. N'Golo Kante, Alvaro Morata, Jorginho, Marcos Alonso and Antonio Rudiger have the most bookings for the Blues this season with three apiece.

Chelsea Potential Starting Line-Up

Eden Hazard has been operating as a false 9 for Chelsea, and that tactical tweak appears to be working for Sarri as the Belgian has helped to win both of the games he has started in a central position.

Sarri also seems to have settled on a preferred XI, with Kepa Arrizabalaga, Antonio Rudiger, Cesar Azpilicueta, Marcos Alonso and N'Golo Kante having started all of the Blues' Premier League games.

The battle for places comes down to Willian and Pedro in attacking berths, while in midfield Mateo Kovacic, Ross Barkley and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are aiming to prove that they are the best option for their boss.

Leicester Team News

Jamie Vardy has recovered from a groin injury heading into Saturday's game and his return has been confirmed by Claude Puel. Ben Chilwell is also expected to recover from a minor knee complaint, but Wilfred N'Didi remains a doubt.

Daniel Amartey is out after breaking his ankle in October.

TV channel & kick-off time

The match at Stamford Bridge kicks off at 3:00pm GMT (10:00pm ET) on Saturday but it won't be shown on TV in the UK.

Best Opta Match Facts