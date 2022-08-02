Chelsea target Fofana 'is not for sale' & Leicester have yet to receive an offer for Arsenal-linked Tielemans, says Rodgers

The Foxes manager has ruled out the departure of the young French defender

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers has insisted Wesley Fofana is not for sale amid rumours linking the defender with a transfer to Chelsea. The 21-year-old has excelled since joining the Foxes in 2020 and his performances have led to speculation of a potential big-money move away.

But Rodgers has claimed Fofana is going nowhere, while also assuring Leicester fans that no bids have come in for Arsenal target Youri Tielemans.

What has Rodgers said about Fofana?

It has been reported that Chelsea have identified Fofana as a priority target as head coach Thomas Tuchel seeks to reinforce his backline following the departure of Antonio Rudiger.

Rodgers is still counting on the Frenchman for the 2022-23 season, though, as he said when quizzed on the Blues' interest: "No, he’s not for sale.

"When we looked at him he had made 17 league starts. Everyone had a look at him back then but he’s come here, really flourished and developed, not just as a player but as a young man.

"He really respects the club, I’ve got no doubt that in the future he’ll be on that [highest] stage but he’s very comfortable, he feels good here.

"He has a great relationship with his team-mates which is important and there’s no doubt he will grace that stage. But for now he’s here, he’s developing and like I said he’s not for sale.

"He’s maybe got an opportunity to get himself in the France squad for the World Cup and for that it’s about playing, so I’m pretty calm on it. I’ve had long chats with him.

"He can’t stop the speculation but he’s very concentrated on his work here and very focused on his development."

What has Rodgers said about Tielemans' future?

On Tielemans' future, Rodgers added: "There has not been anything for him, we haven’t had any approaches to the club yet on that.

"Of course it is in the back of the mind, that sort of what-if scenario, but he doesn’t want anything to drag on either."

Tielemans has just a year remaining on his contract at the King Power Stadium and has been linked with a possible £30 million ($37m) move to Arsenal, but GOAL reported in June that they had cooled their interest in his services to focus on alternative targets.