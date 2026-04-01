Chelsea suffer the biggest financial loss in Premier League history

Last season was a remarkable one for Chelsea, as they won the Europa Conference League and finished fourth in the Premier League to qualify for the Champions League.

The London club generated profits in excess of €560 million, but ended the financial year with a loss of over €300 million.

The newspaper ‘AS’ reported: “This figure surpasses the worst record in the history of the Premier League, a record previously held by Manchester City, which recorded a deficit of just over €205 million in 2011.”

Chelsea began last season with a €31 million fine from UEFA for breaching its financial regulations in the transfer market, a situation the governing body has continued to monitor closely over the past three years.

According to the BBC, the losses include other fines, such as the Premier League’s penalty for payments made to players’ agents during Roman Abramovich’s ownership of the club, as well as settlements with players such as Raheem Sterling, who has been released, and Mykhailo Mudryk, who is serving a suspension for doping.

At Stamford Bridge, the club emphasises its full commitment to the Premier League’s financial regulations, which allow for losses of up to €120 million over three years.

Chelsea is confident that revenue for this financial year will be record-breaking and will contribute to achieving financial balance, taking into account the approximately €100 million from winning the Club World Cup last summer and more than €90 million from TV rights for this season’s Champions League.

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