's 19-year-old goalkeeper Marcin Bulka has signed a pre-contract three-year agreement with and his free transfer to the champions will soon be announced.

Bulka's move has been a long time coming after sources first indicated he was keen to move to PSG two months ago as legendary shot-stopper Gianluigi Buffon exited the French capital in search of opportunities to play football elsewhere.

The youngster will come in to provide competition for international Alphonse Areola after PSG won an intense competition for his signature, promising him a chance to play at the highest level.

Chelsea were keen to renew their deal for their academy goalkeeper of three years, but the signing of 24-year-old Kepa Arrizabalaga last summer left Bulka feeling unsure about breaking through at Stamford Bridge.

Bulka featured heavily in pre-season last summer, playing three times and impressing under former manager Maurizio Sarri, but his contract situation meant he didn't make his competitive debut.

Chelsea signed Bulka as a 16-year-old as he grew up in 's academy base in at FCB Escola Varsovia, before signing a three-year contract with the Blues.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are preparing to complete talks to sign manager and legendary ex-player Frank Lampard as the replacement for Sarri, who has been named the new head coach at

The next manager needs to find a third choice goalkeeper following Rob Green's retirement from football and as Vitesse loanee Eduardo prepares to re-sign for his former club Braga.

Brad Collins has left on a free transfer to Barnsley after a year on loan at Burton Albion, while Nathan Baxter will play in the Scottish Premier League after a loan move to Ross County.

The front runner to become the next third choice is academy product Jamie Cumming who recently renewed his Chelsea contract, as Willy Caballero's deal was extended for another season.

The likes of Juan Castillo, Joseph Colley, Geroge McEachran, Bradley Collins, Josh Grant, Jared Thompson and Tariq Uwakwe all have contracts which expire soon and they could follow Bulka away from their Premier League club.