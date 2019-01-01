Chelsea not open to loan offers for Ampadu, Cahill set to depart

The youngster will stay in the Blues squad for now and is in line to make a rare appearance in the upcoming FA Cup clash with Nottingham Forest

Ethan Ampadu is not currently available to be signed on loan from Chelsea but the Blues may opt to change their stance later in the transfer window, depending on the outcome of their other January activities, Goal understands.

The 18-year-old has had a multitude of clubs publicly declare an interest in him over the past few months, including Cardiff City and Derby County, while Aston Villa were also thought to be keen on the Wales international.

Maurizio Sarri has only used Ampadu on two occasions all season, but there is potential for him to get increased game time as Cesc Fabregas is expected to make a move to Monaco next week and Gary Cahill is being permitted to leave on loan, with Fulham in the frame to snap up the English centre-back.

Ampadu is in contention to make his tenth appearance for the Blues this season with a clash against Nottingham Forest the FA Cup coming up at the weekend, having made the bench in the last two matches.

Forest are the team against which Ampadu made his Chelsea debut last season before going on to impress in his sporadic appearances at the club, highlighted by the signing of a new five-year deal in September in acknowledgement of his potential.

Meanwhile, Chelsea's other bright young talent in the first team squad, Callum Hudson-Odoi, could leave the club in the January transfer window.

Bayern Munich have made an offer in excess of £30 million and are testing Chelsea's resolve, with the Blues struggling to get their home-grown star to renew his deal, which expires in June 2020.