Chelsea match Liverpool's Istanbul feat with Champions League comeback against Ajax

The Blues have joined elite company after finding a way to draw in Europe on Tuesday

have become just the third English side to come from three goals down and avoid defeat in the after holding Ajax to an incredible 4-4 draw.

Frank Lampard's side found themselves 4-1 down after 55 minutes but two red cards for Daley Blind and Joel Veltman allowed the Blues back into the contest as they scored three times in 11 minutes.

Cesar Azpilicueta thought he had scored a late winner for Chelsea, only for VAR to disallow the goal for handball as the Blues had to settle for a point.

Chelsea's remarkable comeback was the first time an English team had come from three goals down in the Champions League since 2005 when overcame on penalties in the final having trailled 3-0 at half-time.

Reece James scored the Blues equaliser in the 74th minute and at just 19, has become the club's youngest ever goal scorer in the Champions League.

"It was a crazy game! They were hard to break down and we took adavantage of them going down to nine men, it was a shame we couldn't win," James told BT Sport post-match.

"Scoring a goal is a bonus. The manager told me to come on and liven the boys up, we had chances to win it but from where we were at half time it's a good result."

While ultimately a positive result for Lampard's side, Chelsea's first-half performance was one to remember for all the wrong reasons.

The Blues conceded three first-half goals in the Champions League for the first time ever, while let in four or more goals in the competition for just the third time.

It was also only the second time has scored four or more goals against an English club - with the last time that happened back in 1966 against the Reds.

Tuesday was a night of comebacks in the Champions League with Milan blowing a two-goal lead to loss 3-2 to .

The result was historic for both sides with Dortmund overcoming a two-goal deficit to win in the competition for the first time, while it's the first time Inter have lost a Champions League match having led by two goals.

Antonio Conte's side have now lost four conseuctive away games in the Champions League for the first time with Inter third in Group F and trailling second-placed Dortmund by three points.