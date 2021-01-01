Chelsea loanee Moses wins Spartak Moscow Player of the Month award

The former Super Eagles midfielder helped the People's Team secure a chance of playing in the Champions League next season

Victor Moses has been honoured with the Spartak Moscow Player of the Month award for May.

The Chelsea loanee played a vital role in helping Domenico Tedesco's side finish second in the Russian Premier League table with his contribution of two assists and a goal in the month under review.

⚽️ A very important goal

⚡️ Some spectacular assists

🧙‍♂️ Endlessly terrifying defenders@VictorMoses is your Player of the Month for May 🌟pic.twitter.com/uYrXLHpC0q — FC Spartak Moscow (@fcsm_eng) May 31, 2021

On May 3, the 30-year-old helped Spartak Moscow secure a 2-1 victory over Arsenal Tula with his assists for Alexander Sobolev and Jordan Larsson in the 21st and 76th minutes respectively.

Two weeks later, he followed it up with a crucial goal that earned the People's Team a 2-2 draw against Akhmat Grozny which secured their ticket for next season's Champions League qualification round.

The point earned at Grozny helped Spartak finish the league campaign with 57 points after 30 matches, one above their city rivals Lokomotiv Moscow.

In addition to his defensive contributions, Moses scored four goals with two assists in 20 Premier League games this season.

Regarding his future, Goal understands Moses will now complete a permanent move from Chelsea to Spartak Moscow after meeting a series of clauses in his loan contract.

The permanent move is set to be around £4 million ($5.6m) and it will end Moses' nine-year stay at Stamford Bridge where he has enjoyed several successes in the Premier League, FA Cup and the Europa League.