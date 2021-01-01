‘I love you son’ – Chelsea legend Drogba reacts to Mount’s Champions League celebration

The Ivory Coast international has praised the 22-year-old after scooping the European title with the Blues

Didier Drogba has revealed his delight with Mason Mount after celebrating his Champions League in a similar style to the Chelsea legend.

The midfielder played a significant role as the Blues secured a 1-0 victory over their Premier League rivals Manchester City.

Mount featured in 11 games in the run to the final, scoring two goals and providing two assists, including setting up Chelsea’s winning goal against City.

The England star has taken to social media to post an image of himself celebrating in a similar manner as Drogba when he won the title in 2012 with the Blues, much to the pleasure of the former Ivory Coast international.

“Maaaan! Which gear were you on I love you son mason, champions of Europe,” Drogba tweeted.

I love you son @masonmount_10 CHAMPIONS of EUROPE 🏆🏆⭐️⭐️ @ChelseaFC https://t.co/u50V3uHbme — Didier Drogba (@didierdrogba) May 30, 2021

Before the final at Estadio do Dragao, Drogba had encouraged the Chelsea players to go all out for victory to ensure they scooped the highly coveted trophy.

"Play as if it is your last chance to play in a Champions League game. Rise to the occasion,” Drogba said via Chelsea's official Twitter account.

"Believe, believe, it is in your DNA, this is our legacy to you. Come on you Blues. Come on Chels!"

Drogba had two spells with Chelsea, spanning about a decade and helped the club to win the Champions League for the first time in their history.

The 43-year-old also scooped four Premier League titles, FA Cup trophies, and League Cup diadems among others.

Drogba scored more than 100 goals during his time at Stamford Bridge to endure himself to the hearts of the Blues fans.

He played for Shanghai Shenhua, Galatasaray, Montreal Impact and Phoenix Rising after leaving Chelsea and retired from professional football in 2018.

Drogba also made more than 100 appearances for Ivory Coast before he quit international duty and remains one of Ivory Coast's football legends.