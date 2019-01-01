Chelsea still dependent on Eden Hazard's individual brilliance for inspiration

The Blues have lent hard on the shoulders of Eden Hazard in the ongoing campaign when the chips have been down..

The upcoming round of 16 tie against Dynamo Kyiv is an important one for with the competition being the last hope of a trophy this season for the Blues.

Apart from the silverware on offer, the significance of the Europa League is growing for the English club as the race for the top-four spots in the intensifies with each passing game.

As such, the London club will once again hope that their talisman Eden Hazard can stamp his authority on proceedings in what has been a turbulent season.

Sarri started his Chelsea tenure with a record 12-game unbeaten run but things quickly went downhill for the Italian and the club in the following months with some demoralising losses against the big teams.

The Blues have shown a minor resurgence in recent times with their wins over and but they are still a team not firing on all cylinders.

The Italian coach’s ‘Sarriball’ philosophy which worked wonders in is taking its time to find its bearings at Chelsea with the players still getting accustomed to the system.

Their struggles in adapting to a completely new style has hit them hard, especially in the attacking department. There have been plenty of times over the course of the season that Chelsea have simply run out of ideas in the final third before being bailed by an individual piece of brilliance by Hazard.

The Belgian star has had to play the role of both the goal-scorer and the playmaker in the ongoing campaign with Chelsea’s other attacker failing to fire. Hazard leads the club’s goal-scoring charts with 12 to his name to his name with Pedro coming next with eight goals.

In the assists department, Hazard is once again the runaway leader with 11 to his tally with the next best players (Ross Barkley and Cezar Azpilicueta) on only four each. A misfiring Alvaro Morata has already been shipped off on loan with Gonzalo Higuain arriving as a replacement but it is still Hazard that Chelsea look for when the chips are down.

Can the Belgian wizard keep on inspiring Chelsea on his own in the games to come? We shall find out soon enough.

