Chelsea defender Kalidou Koulibaly receives Saudi approach to play for Karim Benzema's Al-Ittihad or 'another club' of his choosing

Kalidou Koulibaly could leave Chelsea after just one season as he has offers from Saudi Arabia to join Al-Ittihad.

Koulibaly has offer from Saudi Arabia

PIF wants him to join Al-Ittihad

Only signed for Chelsea from Napoli last summer

WHAT HAPPENED? Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) has reportedly offered Chelsea defender Kalidou Koulibaly the chance to join Al-Ittihad in the summer according to Sport Zone. The report claims that the 31-year-old could be tempted to follow Karim Benzema to the Saudi Arabian club after spending just one season at Chelsea who are also ready to allow him to leave.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Saudi PIF has already approached the former Napoli star and they want him to sign for Al-Ittihad but could also allow him to join any other club in the country.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The Senegal international joined the Blues last summer for a transfer fee of £34 million plus add-ons from Napoli on a four-year deal. He appeared in 32 matches for Chelsea in all competitions this season where he scored twice and provided one assist.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR KALIDOU KOULIBALY? It is still not clear how much Chelsea would demand to let their defender leave in the summer after just one season. If PIF agrees to match the Blues' demand then Koulibaly could be the next big name from Europe heading to the Middle East.