Chelsea boss Lampard hopes revival of British coaches will inspire future generations

The Blues manager hopes the influx of managers in the Premier League can set a positive example for young coaches

boss Frank Lampard hopes the revival of British managers in the Premier League will inspire a future generation of homegrown coaches.

Sam Allardyce became the 11th British head coach in the Premier League when he was appointed boss earlier this week.

That is a dramatic increase from just two years ago, when only five top-flight managers were from the UK.

Lampard is one of the British managers to come into the Premier League in that time following his appointment as Blues boss in the summer of 2019.

His side take on David Moyes’ West Ham on Monday, with the Scot having returned to the London Stadium in December last year.

Lampard says the return of experienced bosses like Allardyce and Moyes to the Premier League can only be good for the domestic game and will hopefully inspire players who are close to retiring to go into management.

“In the modern world, I don't think it matters where you're from," said Lampard.

“But it is nice that this is the Premier League here in and we are seeing some British managers coming through and doing very well.

“I know there will be a lot of hard work behind that. And if that can inspire younger managers, or players who want to try to become managers, that is a great thing. Sam Allardyce and David Moyes have been doing well for years.”

Chelsea go into Monday's game down in eighth place after back-to-back defeats away at Everton and Wolves.

West Ham meanwhile are currently 10th but can go above Lampard’s side and level on points with sixth-placed with a win at Stamford Bridge.

Lampard says that highlights what a good job Moyes has done in east London, given the Hammers were tipped by many to struggle at the start of the season.

“The clubs he's managed are top clubs,” added Lampard.

“What he's doing at West Ham is the job of a top manager. The observations of others who think he needs to redeem himself don't matter. I don't see it that way. There's nothing for him to redeem.”