Chelsea boss Hayes impressed with 'delightful, passionate' new owner Boehley

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes revealed that she has had a positive first meeting with prospective new club owner Todd Boehly.

Boehly is on the verge of taking over at Stamford Bridge after his consortium was chosen to purchase the club from Roman Abramovich.

The Blues have had to suffer through no little upheaval these past months, but Hayes is impressed with what she saw from American businessman.

What did Hayes say about her meeting?

“I had lunch with Todd. He watched the girls train, had a really lovely couple of hours with him," the manager explained to reporters.

"[He was] delightful, really passionate, he’s just a normal down to earth guy, really passionate about Chelsea, loves Chelsea.

"He’s ambitious as we are and it is a perfect fit. I saw him at one of the games he went to at Stamford Bridge but he was upstairs and I was downstairs!”

How has Hayes fared at Chelsea?

Hayes has been in charge at Chelsea for a decade, having first taken over in 2012 following previous coaching stints in the United States and as an assistant at Arsenal.

Under her watch the Blues have become one of the premier teams in the game, lifting five Women's Super League titles and three FA Cups while also advancing to their first-ever Champions League final in 2020, which they lost to Barcelona.

