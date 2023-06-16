Another forward for Chelsea?! Blues agree terms with Villarreal star Nicolas Jackson ahead of £29.8m move

Chelsea have agreed terms with Nicolas Jackson ahead of a €35 million (£29.8m/$38.3m) move to Stamford Bridge.

Jackson commits to Chelsea

Has €35m release clause in contract

Adds to Blues bloated forward ranks

WHAT'S HAPPENING? The Blues look set to add another attacking player to their squad. According to David Ornstein, Chelsea have agreed personal terms with Jackson and they are in negotiations with Villarreal over a transfer fee. The 21 year old is understood to have a €35 million release clause in his contract.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Jackson finished the 2022-23 season strongly, netting nine goals in his side's final eight La Liga matches. New Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino is understood to have been impressed by his performances and the pair are set to work together during the coming campaign.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Jackson's imminent arrival raises questions about Kai Havertz's Chelsea future. Havertz is attracting strong interest from Arsenal and although the Blues have rejected an initial bid for the forward, he is keen on a move across London.

WHAT NEXT? Chelsea are set for a busy summer. N'Golo Kante has already agreed a move to Al-Ittihad, while Mason Mount is subject to interest from Manchester United - who are preparing a final bid for the England international. Plenty of other players are likely to depart too as part of a major clearout following two windows of lavish spending.