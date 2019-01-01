Chelsea 2019 pre-season: Friendlies, transfers, rumours & Premier League fixtures

Here is your complete guide to Chelsea's 2019-20 pre-season, matches, dates and venues, featuring all you need to know about the Blues' summer

are set to jet off to Asia for their pre-season tour in this summer.

The Blues spent last summer in to prepare for the previous season, and will now head to the other side of the world once again, with a flagship exhibition match against the champions the focal point of their tour.

Here is your complete guide to Chelsea's 2019-20 pre-season and Premier League fixtures, with dates, venues and all you need to know about their summer preparations.

Chelsea pre-season fixtures

Date Match Time (UK / US ET) Venue Jul 19 Kawasaki Frontale TBC Nissan Stadium, Yokohama Jul 23 TBC Saitama Stadium, Saitima Jul 31 Red Bull Salzburg TBC Red Bull Arena, Salzburg

Chelsea's pre-season campaign begins in earnest on July 19 when they take on Kawasaki Frontale in Japan.

The Blues remain in Japan as they lock horns with Lionel Messi and Co. when they play Barcelona four days later.

A return to Europe follows at the end of the month with a game against Red Bull Salzburg in .

Chelsea 2019-20 transfer activity

Chelsea players will be bracing themselves for the departure of club talisman Hazard, who all but confirmed his move to Real Madrid in early May. The international hinted that the move was all set save for final negotiations, admitting that a return to the was not enough to convince him to stay in West London.

Defender Gary Cahill also confirmed he would be leaving the club this summer on a free transfer, and was given a farewell in his last home game of the season against Leicester.

Elsewhere, Barcelona are bracing themselves for interest from the Blues in Philippe Coutinho, as they look to replace Hazard with the Brazilian playmaker.

Transfer activity in

Position Player Transferred from Fee Date - - - - -

Transfer activity out

Position Player Transferred to Fee Date CB Gary Cahill Free agent n/a Jun 30

Chelsea 2019-20 Premier League fixtures

Chelsea will discover their Premier League fixture list when the official details are released to all clubs at 9am BST on June 13.

Despite a turbulent campaign, where Sarri looked to have been on the verge of being dismissed from his post in February after humiliating league defeats to , as well as his failure to contend for the Premier League title, the Italian remains at Stamford Bridge for the near future.

A third-place finish guaranteed Champions League football, while a spot in the final against looks to have stabilised Sarri's career at the Bridge, though he is certain to be under pressure from the first whistle next season to deliver multiple trophies after missing out on domestic awards in his first season in charge.

Chelsea have secured qualification for the Champions League group stages due to their third-placed finish in the Premier League and will get their European campaign underway on August 29.

The first round will begin on August 3, with the full fixture list set to be released on June 20. The third round, featuring all Premier League clubs, will get underway at the start of January.