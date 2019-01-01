Chawinga brace rescues point for Kvarnsvedens

The Malawian salvaged a point for the visitors at Framnäs IP in an enthralling encounter on Saturday

Temwa Chawinga scored a brace as Kvarnvedens held Lidkopings to a 3-3 draw in a Swedish Elitettan contest.

The 20-year-old, who was making her 16th appearance of the season, fired the visitors in front just seven minutes into the game.

However, Taylor Townsend scored the equaliser to bring back the hosts into the game in 11th minute.

On the half-hour mark, Jessie Scarpa fired the home side in front to earn a 2-1 lead going into the half time break.

On resuming the second half, Townsend scored her second of the match a minute after the restart to rub salt into Fredrik Bengtsson's side wounds.

Before the hour mark, the Malawi international found a breakthrough and she made no mistake in scoring to reduce the deficit to a single goal.

While Kjell Larsson's side were almost celebrating a win, they conceded an own goal from a defensive mix-up at the death for a share of the spoils.

Chawinga, who played the entire game alongside 's Sarah Michael, has now scored 21 goals in 16 outings this season.

The result puts Kvarnsvedens on the eighth position with 21 points from 16 matches and they will take Ornas BK Borlange in the Swedish Women's Cup on Wednesday.