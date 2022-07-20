Charlotte vs Chelsea: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch
Chelsea are set to take on Charlotte FC in their second pre-season encounter at the Bank of America Stadium.
The Blues started their tour in the United States with a 2-1 victory over Club America in Las Vegas and Thomas Tuchel will be keen to build on that momentum.
The German coach will be eager to test out various combinations before the Premier League season kicks off and Raheem Sterling is expected to be given an opportunity to impress after making a big-move move from Manchester City.
Charlotte vs Chelsea date & kick-off time
Game:
Charlotte vs Chelsea
Date:
July 21, 2022
Kick-off:
12:30am BST / 7:30 pm ET
How to watch Chelsea vs Charlotte on TV and live stream online
The pre-season contest will not be broadcast on television, but it is available to stream on Chelsea's official website.
TV channel
Live stream
N/A
5th Stand app / Chelseafc.com
Chelsea squad and team news
Tuchel has informed the press that Sterling will make his debut against Charlotte. The England international has been training with the team for some time now and is ready for match action.
"Raheem is absolutely ready to go," confirmed the Chelsea boss. "He will be on the pitch against Charlotte and we are happy about that. He is excited to play his first match."
However, it is unlikely that Kalidou Kouilbaly will feature in the next match as he is still warming up to the new methods.
"We’re a bit torn so I have to speak to him about what we do. He did some training sessions now with us but he’s still in a very individual programme so no double sessions on the pitch," stated Tuchel.
"He trains with the team but there are players who are in the third week of preparation and on a completely different level of physical foundation so it’s not a good match for him to straight away play.
"I don’t want to rule it out completely but it’s very likely that he maybe will not play and we will not see him on the pitch," he added.
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Kepa Arrizabalaga, Marcus Bettinelli, Edouard Mendy, Teddy Sharman-Lowe
Defenders
Marcos Alonso, Ethan Ampadu, Cesar Azpilicueta, Trevoh Chalobah, Ben Chilwell, Levi Colwill, Reece James, Kenedy, Emerson Palmieri, Malang Sarr, Thiago Silva
Midfielders
Ross Barkley, Conor Gallagher, Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount
Forwards
Michy Batshuayi, Kai Havertz, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Christian Pulisic, Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech, Armando Broja, Raheem Sterling
Charlotte squad and team news
Charlotte FC are in the midst of the MLS season and are vying for a playoff spot. They have won two and lost three in their last five matches and are heading into this match at the back of a narrow 3-2 loss to Inter Miami.
Kerwin Vargas will be a player to watch out for as the winger will be eager to impress interim head coach Christian Lattanzio. The Italian manager has previously worked with Roberto Mancini at Manchester City and Patrick Vieira at New York City and French side Nice.
Christian Fuchs is a familiar face for Premier League fans and is expected to be in action. Forward Karol Swiderski signed from Greek side PAOK and winger Kamil Jozwiak are potent threats in the attacking third and Chelsea's backline will have to be cautious of them.
Goalkeepers:
Kristijan Kahlina, Adrian Zendejas, Pablo Sisniega, George Marks
Defenders:
Jan Sobocinski, Guzman Corujo, Christian Makoun, Jaylin Lindsey, Joseph Mora, Adam Armour, Anton Walkes, Christian Fuchs, Harrison Afful, Laukoa Santos
Midfielders:
Sergio Ruiz, Jordy Alcivar, Benjamin Bender, Derrick Jones, Kamil Jozwiak, Brandt Bronico, Christopher Hegardt, Quinn McNeill
Forwards:
Vinicius Mello, Karol Widerski, Andre Shinyashiki, Kerwin Vargas, Cristian Ortiz, Daniel Rios, Orrin McKinze Gaines, Jose Yordy Reyna
