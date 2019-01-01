Chan admits PKNP's struggled to cope with JDT's pressure

On a night where it would help their Malaysia Cup cause to get something from Larkin, PKNP suffered badly against a top form Johor Darul Ta'zim.

Just like the reverse fixture last weekend at Manjung Municipal Council Stadium followed the script of FC coming up strong at home against the mighty JDT, the match at Tan Sri Dato Haji Hassan Yunos Stadium also followed the script of the PKNP being unable to replicate their home form.

Twice PKNP had played JDT in Manjung and on both occasions, they were able to hold their opponent to a draw. After Friday night's match, it is also twice that PKNP has played JDT in Larkin and both times, they suffered a loss. It was 3-0 earlier in the season but an additional two goals were added to the scoreline in yesterday's match.

PKNP's assistant head coach Chan Wing Hoong did not mince his words after the match, calling his players out for their inability minimise the space given to a very good JDT team. He's adamant that his team can now ill afford to drop any more points if they are to progress through to the quarterfinal stage.

"In Manjung, JDT did not show they true colours, but today (Friday) they did. With their one-two passing, we gave them a lot of time and also conceded soft goals. Everything is there. When we give time and space, they punish us.

"Import players have to play an important role but today it wasn't just them, the whole team had a poor performance. Today JDT played football and did not give us any chance to do the same. Our goalkeeper is a President Cup player and today he was nervous.

"The upcoming two games are important, we cannot draw or lose. If we lose against PJ City or UiTM, the hope is very slim (to reach next stage of the competition)," said Wing Hoong in the post-match press conference.

Wing Hoong was standing in for head coach Abu Bakar Fadzim who was away attending his AFC Pro Diploma course, a requirement for any head coach in next season's Super League. Both of them will perhaps be relieved over the upcoming international break, as it gives them a chance to regroup and get the team going again.

PKNP will take on UiTM FC on September 13 after the break before hosting FC in the final encounter of Group B, not unlike a repeat of the Super League match-up between the two teams on the final day of the league season.

