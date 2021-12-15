Chan Vathanaka leads Cambodia past Laos

A brace from Chan Vathanaka helped Cambodia to their first win at the 2020 AFF Suzuki Cup as they saw off Laos 3-0 at Bishan Stadium on Wednesday.

The Koupreys star man scored twice in the first half to set them on their way before Sieng Chanthea rounded out the win late in the second half.

Coach Ryu Hirose praised the victory as one that is another step forward in the evolution of his team.

“I’m very pleased for the win and this was another match where we could keep possession, we also scored some good goals and kept a clean sheet.

“We want to keep connecting possession with scoring goals and play a high line regardless of the opposition and we will continue to do this in our final match against Vietnam.”

Cambodia will be looking to build on their fine performance when they meet Vietnam in their final group-stage game, while Laos go home empty-handed following four defeats from as many games.