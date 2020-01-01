Chan 2020: Uganda to start against Rwanda as Tanzania to face Zambia

The East African neighbours have been drawn to face off in their opening match of Group C in Doula

will start their African Nations Championship (Chan) campaign with a match against rivals Rwanda.

According to the fixtures released on Monday by the Confederation of African Football (Caf), who are in Group D will face Zambia in their opener.

Uganda are in Group C alongside holders and Togo. The tournament, considered as the second biggest football event in Africa, is scheduled for April 4-25 in .

The tournament, which exclusively features players from each nation's respective national championships, was supposed to be hosted by Ethiopia but was moved to Cameroon after the Ethiopian football authorities admitted the country was not ready to hold the event.

The event will be hosted by the cities of Yaounde, Douala, and Limbe and will also serve as a warm-up for Cameroon ahead of the (CAN) next year.

Group A: (Seeding: 1. Cameroon, 2. Mali, 3, Burkina Faso, 4. Zimbabwe. Matches in Yaounde unless noted), April 4: Cameroon v Zimbabwe 1600, B. Faso v Mali 1900; April 8: Cameroon v Mali 1600, B. Faso v Zimbabwe 1900; April 12: Cameroon v B. Faso 1900, Mali v Zimbabwe 1900, Douala.

Group B: (Seeding: 1. Libya, 2. Democratic Republic of Congo, 3, Congo Brazzaville, 4. Niger. Matches in Douala unless noted); April 5: Libya v Niger 1600, Congo v DR Congo 1900; April 9: DR Congo v Libya 1600, Congo v Niger 1900; April 13: Congo v Libya 1900, DR Congo v Niger 1900, Yaounde.

Group C: (Seeding: 1. Morocco, 2. Uganda, 3. Rwanda, 4. Togo. Matches in Douala unless noted); April 6: Morocco v Togo 1600, Rwanda v Uganda 1900, April 10: Morocco v Rwanda 1600, Togo v Uganda 1900, April 14: Morocco v Uganda 1900, Rwanda v Togo 1900, Limbe/Buea.

Group D: (Seeding: 1. Zambia, 2. Guinea, 3. Namibia, 4. Tanzania. Matches in Limbe/Buea unless noted); April 7: Tanzania v Zambia 1600, Guinea v Namibia 1900; April 11: Guinea v Zambia 1600, Namibia v Tanzania 1900; April 15: Namibia v Zambia 1900, Guinea v Tanzania 1900, Douala.

Quarter-finals: April 17: (1) Gp A winners’ v Gp B runners-up 1600, Yaounde; (2) Gp B winners v Gp A runners-up 1900, Douala, April 18: (3) Gp C winners v Gp D runners-up 1600, Limbe/Buea; (4) Gp D winners v Gp C runners-up 1900, Douala.

Semi-finals: April 21: Winners 1 v winners 4 1900, Douala, April 22: Winners 2 v winners 3 1900, Limbe/Buea.

Third place: April 24: Semi-finals losers 1900, Douala.

Final: April 25: Semi-finals winners 1900, Yaounde.