UEFA Champions League: WATCH Manchester United v PSG on Facebook

The marquee clash of the Round of 16 is available for fans in Philippines on Goal's Facebook platform...

As the Champions League knockout stages roll along, all eyes will be on one particular fixture.

Resurgent English giants Manchester United have been pitted against French champions Paris Saint-Germain with the first leg slated for the early hours of Wednesday.

Though PSG have been dealt several injury blows with the likes of star player Neymar, Edinson Cavani and Thomas Meunier set to miss the tie. But the French side still have immense quality in their ranks with the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Angel Di Maria, Julian Draxler and Marco Verratti all capable of running riot.

Manchester United will be quietly confident about their chances as well. Their resurgent form under caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been truly phenomenal with Anthony Martial, Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford in purple patches of their own.

Solskjaer is yet to lose a game as Man Utd boss and has turned a despondent side into a confident unit.

Both teams have good attack-minded players, backed by crafty midfields. It all points towards a thrilling European night at Old Trafford and this is one match you cannot miss.

Goal brings you LIVE broadcast of the match on its Facebook page (only for fans residing in Philippines) free of charge.