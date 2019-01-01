Champions League semi-final draw: Which teams will face each other?

Europe's most elite competition has reached the last eight of the tournament, with the stage being set for the semi-final phase

As the draws to a close, the race for ultimate continental success has begun to heat up.

With the tournament moving into the quarter-final stage, competition favourites and are edging ever closer to a European triumph. will be keen to return as finalists once again after losing last year's final in Kiev to , who were eliminated at the hands of underdogs .

Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola's are still contending for the quadruple and will face Premier League rivals .

With the semi-final stage of the tournament edging closer, Goal has rounded up everything you need to know about which teams will make up the semi-finals, and which heavyweights could face each other.

Which teams will face each other in the Champions League semi-finals?

There will be no draw for the semi-finals as it was made during the quarter-final draw, with the top four finalists' route having already been mapped out.

In the quarter-final phase of the competition that takes place over two legs, Ajax will take on Juventus, Liverpool will face , Tottenham will play Man City and Man Utd will face off against Barcelona.

The semi-finals will then be comprised of the winner of Ajax vs Juventus facing off against Tottenham or Man City, and either Liverpool or Porto taking on Man Utd or Barcelona.

The semi-final participants will not be determined until the quarter-final second legs conclude on April 17.

This means that two English teams could face each other in the final of the competition for the first time since 2008, when overcame in Moscow.

When will the Champions League semi-finals take place?

The first legs of the semi-finals will be played on April 30/May 1 with the second legs taking place on May 7/8 .

Liverpool vs Porto and Tottenham vs Man City will be played on April 9, with their second legs to be played eight days later. Ajax vs Juventus and Man United vs Barcelona will then play on April 10, with their second legs to be contested on April 16.

All games are scheduled to kick off at 8pm BST (3pm EST).

Winners of the semi-finals will contest the 2019 Champions League final on June 1, 2019 . That game will be played at the Wanda Metropolitano, which is the home stadium of .