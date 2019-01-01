UEFA Champions League Round of 16: 2nd Leg Highlights from Thursday

Here are the highlights from the second leg of the Round of 16 matches that unfolded on Thursday..

1) 5 1 (5-1 agg): Barcelona booked a Champions League quarter-final place with a 5-1 home win against Lyon secured thanks to Lionel Messi's inspirational performance, triumphing on aggregate by the same scoreline.

2) 1 3 (1-3 agg): Sadio Mane's brace inspired Liverpool to a convincing 3-1 win at Bayern Munich and a place in the Champions League quarter-finals.