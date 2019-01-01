Champions League quarter-finals: Fixtures, live streams, how to watch & results

Everything you need to know about the Champions League as it gets set to whittle the number of teams down to four, including how to watch every game

The quest for continental glory is heating up as the moves into the quarter-final phase.

Heavyweights such as , and are the strong favourites to get their hands on the trophy in June but they have at least two more hurdles to clear first.

Premier League trio , and will all feel they have a decent chance of progressing, while and are dark horses.

As Europe's premier club competition begins the business of deciding the last four, Goal brings you everything you need to know about the fixtures, results and how to watch the action.

Champions League quarter-finals fixtures & results

This season's Champions League quarter-finals kick off on April 9, 2019 when Liverpool take on Porto and Tottenham face Manchester City.

Those games will be followed on April 10, 2019 by Manchester United versus Barcelona and Ajax versus Juventus. The second legs will be held on April 16 and 17.

You can see the full breakdown of fixtures and results in the table below.

Team Agg. Team 1st Leg 2nd Leg Ajax - Juventus Apr 10 Apr 16 Liverpool - Porto Apr 9 Apr 17 Tottenham - Man City Apr 9 Apr 17 Man United - Barcelona Apr 10 Apr 16

All games are scheduled to kick off at 8pm BST ( 3pm EST ).

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the UK, Champions League quarter-final matches will be available to watch live on TV via BT Sport , who also offer an online streaming service through their app.

In the US, viewers are able to watch the Champions League quarter-final games on TV through the Univision network (which includes Univision Deportes, UniMas and Galavision) or TNT USA . Alternatively, fuboTV offer coverage of all games, with a seven-day free trial available.

You can see which channels will be showing each game in the list below.

April 9, 2019 - Tottenham vs Man City

UK TV channel: BT Sport 2

BT Sport 2 UK online stream: BT Sport app

BT Sport app US TV channel: Galavision / TNT USA

Galavision / TNT USA US online stream: Univision Deportes En Vivo / B/R Live / Watch TNT

April 9, 2019 - Liverpool vs Porto

UK TV channel: BT Sport 3

BT Sport 3 UK online stream: BT Sport app

BT Sport app US TV channel: Univision Deportes / UniMas

Univision Deportes / UniMas US online stream: B/R Live / Univision Now

April 10, 2019 - Man Utd vs Barcelona

UK TV channel: BT Sport 2

BT Sport 2 UK online stream: BT Sport app

BT Sport app US TV channel: Univision Deportes / UniMas / TNT USA

Univision Deportes / UniMas / TNT USA US online stream: Univision Deportes En Vivo / B/R Live / Watch TNT

April 10, 2019 - Ajax vs Juventus

UK TV channel: BT Sport 3

BT Sport 3 UK online stream: BT Sport app

BT Sport app US TV channel: Galavision

Galavision US online stream: B/R Live / Univision Deportes En Vivo

April 16, 2019 - Juventus vs Ajax

UK TV channel: BT Sport 3

BT Sport 3 UK online stream: BT Sport app

BT Sport app US TV channel: TBC

TBC US online stream: Univision Deportes En Vivo / B/R Live

April 16, 2019 - Barcelona vs Man Utd

UK TV channel: BT Sport 2

BT Sport 2 UK online stream: BT Sport app

BT Sport app US TV channel: TBC

TBC US online stream: B/R Live / Univision Deportes En Vivo

April 17, 2019 - Porto vs Liverpool

UK TV channel: BT Sport 3

BT Sport 3 UK online stream: BT Sport app

BT Sport app US TV channel: TBC

TBC US online stream: Univision Deportes En Vivo / B/R Live

April 17, 2019 - Man City vs Tottenham

UK TV channel: BT Sport 2

BT Sport 2 UK online stream: BT Sport app

BT Sport app US TV channel: TBC

TBC US online stream: B/R Live / Univision Deportes En Vivo

When are the Champions League semi-finals & final?

Once the quarter-finals have concluded the competition heads into the semi-final stage, which will take place at the end of April and beginning of May.

There is no need for a semi-final draw as it was already done during the quarter-final draw, so we have an idea of how the final four will look, as you can see below.

Semi-final One: Ajax/Juventus vs Tottenham/Man City

Ajax/Juventus vs Tottenham/Man City Semi-final Two: Man United/Barcelona vs Liverpool/Porto

The first legs of the semi-finals will be played on April 30/May 1 with the second legs taking place on May 7/8 .

Winners of the semi-finals will contest the 2019 Champions League final on June 1, 2019 . That game will be played at the Wanda Metropolitano, which is the home stadium of .