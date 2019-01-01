Champions League: Hakimi hails Borussia Dortmund after Barcelona draw

The Black and Yellows held out for a share of points against the Spanish champions in the European tournament at Signal-Iduna-Park

Achraf Hakimi has praised following their 0-0 draw against in Tuesday’s game.

The Black and Yellows fought hard to ensure a share of the spoils with the Spanish champions and could have won the game had Marco Reus not failed to convert from the penalty spot.

The international, who featured for the duration the game, has taken to the social media to hail his side and their supporters.

“Nice game against a great opponent. We must keep working to achieve our goal. Thanks to our fans to support us tirelessly,” Hakimi posted on Instagram.

Hakimi has played seven times across all competitions this season for Lucien Favre’s men, helping them to keep four clean sheets.

The 20-year-old will hope to continue the fine defensive performances when Borussia Dortmund take on in a league game on Sunday.