Champions League 2020-21 knockouts: What does each team need to qualify for last 16?

With everything still left to play for, here's what all the teams need during the final rounds of the group stage to progress to the knockout phases

While the likes of , , , LIverpool and have already confirmed their spots in the round of 16 of the 2020-21 , a handful will not learn their fate until the final matchday.

Goal has rounded up what results each team needs to safely progress into the highly-anticipated knockout stages of the flagship European club competition.

Group A

Bayern Munich have already qualified for the round of 16 as winners of Group A.

and are both vying for second place and will meet each other in matchday six.

Salzburg need to defeat Atletico to make it to the knockout phases, while Atletico need to just avoid defeat to make it through.

are unable to qualify for the last 16, but still have a chance of qualifying for should they beat Bayern and Salzburg fail to win.

Group B

Group B will go right down to the wire. Borussia Monchengladbach must defeat or draw with on the final day to progress to the knockout phases, though they have already been assured a place in the Europa League.

If they lose to Real Madrid, they can only qualify for the round of 16 only if draw with Shakhtar.

Shakhtar will progress to the knockouts if they win against Inter on the final matchday, while a draw will also be enough - but only if Real Madrid fail to beat Gladbach. A defeat will not see them through.

Real Madrid need only a home victory to qualify to the knockouts, while a draw will suffice should Inter defeat Shakhtar. If they lose, they will drop to the Europa League if Inter don't beat Shakhtar.

Inter need to win against Shakhtar and rely on a win or loss between Borussia Monchengladbach and Real Madrid. A draw between the two would not be enough due to the head-to-head.

Group C

Manchester City have advanced to the knockout phases as winners of Group C, with finishing in second.

and will both battle for third place to earn a spot in the Europa League. Marseille, who face Man City, must better Olympiakos' result against Porto to keep their hopes of remaining in the competition alive.

Group D

finished top of their group with their win over in matchday five.

Midtjylland are to finish fourth and unable to qualify for Europa League, while the fates of both Ajax and cannot be decided until the end of matchday six.

Ajax must win against Atalanta, while a win or draw is enough for Atalanta.

Group E

Both and have qualified for the round of 16.

Their penultimate group stage game is against each other, so whichever side wins both their remaining matches will finish in first place.

Both Krasnodar and are unable to progress to the round of 16, and as they face off against one another on December 2, whoever wins will qualify for the Europa League.

Group F

Dortmund will progress to the knockouts should they win or draw against , or if fail to beat Zenit.

Lazio will progress should they defeat Dortmund, or if Zenit win against Brugge - or if both games end in a tie.

If both games end in a tie, Brugge cannot finish in the top two and will end up in the Europa League.

Zenit can only qualify for the Europa League if they win against Brugge on December 2.

Group G

Barcelona and Juventus have both progressed to the knockout stages.

Barcelona will finish in first place if they win against Ferencvaros and Juve don't win against Dynamo. They can also finish in first if they draw and Juventus lose, though their fates can also be decided on the final matchday when they face off against each other.

Dynamo and Ferencvaros are unable to reach the round of 16, while third place will not be decided until the final matchday.

Group H

will progress to the last 16 with just a point against PSG. The Red Devils will finish first if they win against PSG and Leipzig do not win - a draw will be enough for the Old Trafford side should Leipzig lose.

can only reach the round of 16 if they beat Leipzig. They will finish fourth should they lose and if PSG draw or win against Man Utd - or if Basaksehir draw and PSG defeat Man Utd.

PSG and Leipzig's fates will only be decided on the final matchday. If they both finish with the same number of points, PSG will progress due to the away goals in the head-to-head.