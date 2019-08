CFL 2019: Justice Morgan scores late winner to send East Bengal packing

George Telegraph move to the top of the table in CFL after winning three games on the trot...

succumbed to a 1-0 defeat against George Telegraph in their Calcutta Football League (CFL) opener, courtesy of a late goal from Justice Morgan at their home ground on Friday afternoon.

Alejandro Menendez made eight changes to the sie that trounced 6-0 in Durand Cup. Marti Crespi made his debut for East Bengal and the Spaniard had a neat outing for his new club.

It was a lackluster first half from both sides. In the absence of Jaime Colado upfront, East Bengal lacked the creative imagination in the attacking third. Whereas, George Telegraph was content to lock down their mighty opponents at the centre of the park by not allowing the red and gold midfielders to settle down.

The match was dominated by aimless long balls and a flurry of mispasses with both teams struggling to create any significant goal-scoring chance.

In the 32nd minute, Dagar lost his footing while clearing a back-pass from Crespi but the Spanish defender was alert to head the ball away for a corner to avert the danger.

It was individual brilliance from Joel Sunday which helped him rip apart East Bengal’s defense with a solo run but his final pass had too much weight for Tanmoy Ghosh to latch on to.

Just after the 40th-minute mark, a golden opportunity befell Subhonil Ghosh to put his team in front but the young midfielder missed a simple tap in from handshaking distance of goal after Abhijit Sarkar set him up with an inch-perfect low cross from the right side of the penalty box.

After the resumption of play, it was George Telegraph who got the first sight at goal in the 50th minute when Rajib Shaw’s long-ranger had beaten Dagar but bounced off the crossbar.

Immediately, after this Menendez made a double change to shake things up in the attacking third by bringing on Pintu Mahata and PC Rohlupuia. Brandon Vanlalremdika followed them soon as the former Castilla coach looked desperate to draw first blood.

The fresh legs certainly reinvigorated East Bengal’s attacks but George Telegraph’s defence led by the experienced Echezona proved to be a tough nut to crack.

Late into injury time, Justice Morgan stunned a packed East Bengal stadium when he found the net with a grounded left-footer. Substitute Arun Suresh managed to slip the ball through East Bengal’s defence for the Nigerian who kept his calm and slotted the ball beyond the reach of Dagar.

With this win, George Telegraph move to the top of the table after picking up their third straight win in CFL. Whereas, East Bengal will return to action on August 14, against in the Durand Cup.