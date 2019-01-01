CFL 2019: Brace from Suhair VP and Britto PM help Mohun Bagan thrash Southern Samity 4-0

Suhair VP and Britto PM put in excellent shifts for the Mariners in a convincing win over Southern Samity...

registered an emphatic 4-0 victory over Southern Samity in their Calcutta Football League (CFL) encounter at the Mohun Bagan ground on a rainy Tuesday afternoon.

Suhair VP (7', 64') and Britto PM (78', 90+3') put in brilliant performances in front of goal as both of them scored a brace.

Kibu Vicuna decided to make eight changes to the starting XI that lost to Mohammedan 3-2 in their last match in the Calcutta Football League (CFL).

Shilton Paul was reinstated at goal, with Ashutosh Mehta, Bikramjit Singh, Fran Morante and Gurjinder Kumar forming a four-man backline. Britto PM and Nongdamba Naorem were deployed at the flanks, whereas Shilton D’Silva and Joseba Beitia slotted inn at the centre of the park. Kibu Vicuna chose to field both Suhair VP and Salvo Chammoro in the attacking third in search of an early goal.



The Spaniard was not disappointed by his strikers as Suhair opened the scoring for the Green and Maroons as early as the seventh minute.

But the tactician was forced to make a substitution when Mehta had to leave the field after suffering a knock and Ramlalchullova was brought in.

Bagan could have doubled their lead in the 30th minute when Chamorro nodded past Southern Samity’s keeper Ishan Debnath from a corner floated by Beitia but referee Surajit Das blew the whistle for a foul.

Minutes before half-time, Chamorro was set up by an incisive through ball by Suahir but the former B striker was thwarted by a last-ditch tackle by a Samity defender.

More to follow...