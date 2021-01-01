Central Cordoba vs River Plate: How to watch Liga Argentina matches

The Millonario enjoyed a welcome return to form last weekend against leaders Colon and sit second in Group 1 going into Friday's clash

Argentine football begins its program for 2021 with the playing of the Copa Liga Profesional.

All games are live streamed on Fanatiz and you can sign up to watch free here.

Boca was crowned 2019-20 league champions in March after coming out on top during the 23-game season, and also triumphed in the following Copa Diego Armando Maradona, which ended in January.

In lieu of beginning a new league season, the Argentine footballing authorities have instead sanctioned another cup competition, which will run from February to May.

The 26 Primera Division clubs have been split into two groups, with each side playing each other once.

In addition there will be one inter-zonal game every week, where Boca and River, Racing Club and Independiente and the rest of Argentina's Clasico rivals will face off in a series of clashes.

The top four teams from each group then advance to a play-off stage, which will take place in a straight knock-out format in order to yield a single winner.

How to watch Central Cordoba vs River Plate

Santiago del Estero's Central Cordoba were promoted to the top flight in 2019, and were spared a fierce battle against the drop in their first season up when relegations were suspended due to the Covid epidemic.

They have been impressive so far in the Copa Liga Profesional, beating the likes of San Lorenzo and Atletico Tucuman and losing just once to date to sit just two points out of the play-off spots after nine rounds.

River began the Copa on a low note, going down 2-1 to Estudiantes in their opening game.

Since then the Millonario have endured mixed fortunes, dispatching Rosario Central and neighbours Platense before falling at home to Argentinos and drawing the Superclasico 1-1 away to arch-rivals Boca Juniors.

Marcelo Gallardo's men currently sit in second place in Group 1 by virtue of goal difference, dispatching unbeaten leaders Colon last weekend to break a run of three winless games.

Date Time (US PT / ET) Match Channel April 16 5:30pm/8:30pm Central Cordoba vs River Plate Fanatiz

Central Cordoba vs River team news

The hosts are without Federico Andueza, Juan Galeano and Carlo Lattanzio, who have tested positive for Covid, while coach Gustavo Coleoni also misses out after catching the virus.

There are several key absences for River, with Nicolas de la Cruz, Alex Vigo and David Martinez joining Matias Suarez on the injured list.

Date Time (US PT / ET) Match Channel April 16 3:15pm/6:15pm Velez vs Huracan Fanatiz April 17 10am/1pm Newell's vs Patronato Fanatiz April 17 12:15pm/3:15pm Sarmiento vs Lanus Fanatiz April 17 2:30pm/5:30pm San Lorenzo vs Argentinos Fanatiz April 17 5pm/8pm Boca Juniors vs Atletico Tucuman Fanatiz April 18 10am/1pm Colon vs Godoy Cruz Fanatiz April 18 12:15pm/3:15pm Estudiantes vs Gimnasia Fanatiz April 18 2:30pm/5:30pm Arsenal vs Racing Club Fanatiz April 18 5pm/8pm Independiente vs Aldosivi Fanatiz April 19 5:15pm/8:15pm Banfield vs Platense Fanatiz

