Central Coast Mariners 1 Perth Glory 4: Snapped goalpost unable to stop visitors returning to top

Perth Glory's return to the top of the A-League was delayed by a snapped goalpost, but they eventually beat Central Coast Mariners 4-1.

Andy Keogh powered a rebound into an empty net in the third minute of the New Year's Eve clash, which was then subject to a 45-minute delay after the goalframe gave way when Tomislav Mrcela tumbled into the net after heading in Neil Kilkenny's cross from an offside position.

After groundstaff installed a replacement goal, the Glory continued to dominate proceedings and Fabio Ferreira headed home from Jason Davidson's cross.

The same man made it 3-0 before half-time as his deflected right-wing delivery caught out Mariners goalkeeper Adam Pearce.

Central Coast improved after the break and Jordan Murray netted a scrappy consolation 13 minutes from time, but Perth had the final say in injury time with a second from Keogh.

The Mariners remain without a win this season and have just two points to their name, with the Glory enjoying greatly contrasting fortunes as they lead Melbourne Victory and Sydney FC by three points at the summit.