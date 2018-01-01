Celtic vs Dundee: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

Brendan Rodgers could face an offensive headache as the top-of-the-table club meet the Dark Blues, who are propping the table up

Back at the top of the Scottish Premiership table, Celtic can move four points clear of Rangers if they overcome Dundee on Saturday.

Brendan Rodgers’ side took advantage of the Gers’ slip up against Hibs on Wednesday to move back into first place, as goals from Anthony Ralston, Scott Sinclair and Mikey Johnston gave them a 3-0 win over Motherwell.

Dundee, meanwhile, travel to Parkhead seeking a Christmas miracle, as they have lost 13 of their 18 matches to date and sit bottom of the Premiership table with only nine points to their name.

Game Celtic vs Dundee Date Saturday, December 22 Time 3pm GMT / 10am ET

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be streamed live on Celtic TV.

US TV channel Online stream n/a Celtic TV

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will not be broadcast live.

UK TV channel Online stream N/A N/A

Squads & Team News

Position Celtic squad Goalkeepers Gordon, Bain, Hazard Defenders Hendry, Simunovic, Gamboa, Boyata, Benkovic, Lustig, Ajer, Ralston, Tierney, Izaguirre Midfielders Brown, Sinclair, Hayes, Morgan, Christie, Rogic, Ntcham, Mulumbu, McGregor, Forrest, Eboue, Arzani Forwards Edouard, Johnston

Odsonne Edouard picked up an injury in midweek and will need assessed, but there is better news regarding Tom Rogic, Ryan Christie and Dedryck Boyata, who could all be ready to take some part in this game.

Nir Bitton and Eboue Kouassi are out due to injury while Leigh Griffiths remains on leave.

Possible Celtic starting XI: Gordon; Lustig, Benkovic, Simunovic, Tierney; Brown, McGregor; Forrest, Rogic, Sinclair; Jonhston

Position Dundee squad Goalkeepers Hamilton, Parish Defenders O'Dea, Boyle, Kusunga, Inniss, Ralph, Kerr Midfielders Kamara, Madianga, Curran, McGowan, Spence, Deacon, N'Gwatala Forwards Nabi, Moussa, Mendy, Miller, Kallman

On-loan Celtic defender Calvin Miller is ineligible for Dundee.

Their squad is otherwise in a strong state ahead of their visit to Glasgow, with Josh Meekings the only player certainly sidelined.

Genseric Kusunga, meanwhile, is a serious worry after picking up a problem against Aberdeen.

Possible Dundee starting XI: Hamilton; Kerr, Inniss, O’Dea, Ralph; Curran, Kamara, Woods, Deacon; McGowan, K. Miller

Betting & Match Odds

Celtic are heavy 1/8 favourites according to bet365. Dundee are 18/1 underdogs, while a draw is priced at 7/1.

Click here to see more offers for the game, including goalscoring markets, correct score predictions and more.

Match Preview

Celtic find themselves back in familiar surroundings as they top the Scottish Premiership table, but the intensity of the title race is something that has come as a surprise.

Five clubs are within six points of the league leaders, but Brendan Rodgers’ fatigued side responded impressively on Wednesday by easing past Motherwell thanks to a trio of first-half goals.

The news, however, was not universally positive as they lost Odsonne Edouard due to injury and with Leigh Griffiths on indefinite leave of absence due to personal issues, they find themselves without a senior centre forward.

Mikey Johnston stepped in and earned the praise of his manager, however.

“He's a huge talent and opportunities like tonight to come in and affect the game and score will only help his confidence,” Rodgers said.

“He's still maturing, he's still got to get physically stronger to cope but he's a very exciting talent and very direct. He wants to score goals and he's got super speed.”

Despite the 19-year-old’s impressive contribution, the striker situation remains disquieting for the Hoops and though they are poised to announce a new signing on January 1, USA Under-20 international Manny Perez is a full-back.

Article continues below

Before then, though, they have three matches to negotiate, with difficult away fixtures against Aberdeen and Rangers to follow on Boxing Day and December 29 respectively.

While on the face of it, the Dark Blues should prove to be a simple task, having lost comfortably against Kilmarnock and Aberdeen over the last week, they showed their mettle in drawing 1-1 with Rangers earlier this month, despite being reduced to 10 men after 20 minutes.

Dundee manager Jim McIntyre has promised an overhaul for his squad in January and blasted their 5-1 midweek loss at Aberdeen as being “meek” and will expect to see a reaction on Saturday.