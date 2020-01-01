Carvajal: Players, officials & even the refereeing committee don't know what's handball

The full-back expected a foul to be given against Saturday's opponents and has called for consistency from officials dishing out decisions

Dani Carvajal has called for more clarity on handball decisions after officials declined to award with a second-half penalty in their 1-0 loss to on Saturday.

Los Blancos had appealed for a foul when Jose Campagna appeared to handle the ball in the 47th minute of the clash at Estadio Ciudad de , but referee Alejandro Hernandez Hernandez would not be swayed and let play continue.

The full-time result marked Madrid's second Liga match without a win and saw the Spanish capital side drop to second in the Primera Division standings as a result.

Speaking after the match, Carvajal vented his frustration at inconsistent officiating, but did call for his team-mates to focus as the club's form took another dip during the race for another top-flight title.

“Not even the refereeing committee know when you have to blow for handball,” the full-back said.

“The referees and the players don't know either – it's strange.

“We were three points ahead [of ] a week ago and now we're two behind. We can't fall asleep.”

Merengues boss Zinedine Zidane echoed the thoughts of the international, insisting that two results without a win is no excuse to let heads drop as the club face in the on Wednesday.

“Noting worries me as this is football and these things happen,” the French coach said. “We've had very good moments this season and we can't down tools or let our heads drop because of two results.

“We have to think that we can take this forward with us with strength, excitement and energy. It's a bad run, but we have to think about next week, when we're playing for everything.

“We started well, away from home, by creating chances, but we lacked goals and that's the most important thing in football.

“After those two games, we know that we have to win at home. We've going to do everything to get back to the top spot [in ] but we have Wednesday's game first. We have to try to get back to winning again.”