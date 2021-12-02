Carrick resigns from Man Utd following Arsenal victory

Thursday's thrilling 3-2 victory over Arsenal will be the last act of Michael Carrick's Manchester United career, as the interim boss announced he was stepping down from his coaching position at Old Trafford.

Carrick took over on a temporary basis following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in November, and led United to two wins and a draw in his three matches in charge.

But he will not stay on once Ralf Rangnick takes up the manager's job until the end of the current season.

What was said?

"Michael Carrick has decided to step down as First Team coach and leave the club following the conclusion of his spell as caretaker Manager," United revealed in a statement released shortly after the club beat Arsenal on Thursday.

John Murtough, Football Director, explained: “Michael leaves with the sincerest thanks and best wishes of everyone at Manchester United after 15 years of exceptional service to the club as a player and as a coach. While we are sad to see him go, we respect and understand Michael’s decision."

Carrick added: “My time at this great Club will always rank as the best years of my career. When I first signed over 15 years ago, I never in my wildest dreams could have imagined winning so many trophies and I will certainly never forget the fantastic memories both as a player and as a member of the coaching team.

"However, after a lot of thought and deliberation, I have decided that now is the right time for me to leave the club. I want to place on record my thanks to all of the players and a special mention goes to the backroom staff, working long hours with such a great group of people has been a real pleasure and I have made some long-lasting friendships.

"I am, and will always be, a Manchester United fan and will come to as many matches as possible. I would like to wish Ralf, the staff, the players and the fans all the best for the future and I look forward to being in the stands and supporting the boys as a fan.”

The bigger picture

Carrick departs Old Trafford after 15 years at the club as a player and coach.

He originally signed in 2006 from Tottenham and stayed at United for the rest of his career before taking up a backroom job upon retirement in 2018.

The former England midfielder ends his brief tenure on the bench having helped steady the ship following Solskjaer's exit, while he also clinched Champions League knock-out qualification with victory over Villarreal.

As of Thursday the Reds sit eighth in the Premier League, 14 points behind leaders Chelsea and five points away from the final Champions League spot.

