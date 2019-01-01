Why Carniball DeAndre Yedlin is must for Premier League FUT squads and how to get him

Complete this simple Squad Builder Challenge as the pacey Newcastle right-back is fantastic in-game.

EA Sports is continuing its 'Carniball' event on Ultimate Team and players will be ready to party with the latest Squad Builder Challenge (SBC).

and USA defender DeAndre Yedlin has received a special 86-rated Carniball card with incredible stats. The right-back has always been popular with FIFA fans because of his electric pace and this new card is even faster with a blistering 96 sprint speed and acceleration.

Yedlin is just a fantastic athlete overall and his physical stats reflect that with 95 jumping, 95 stamina, 73 strength and 84 aggression. On top of that, the Newcastle man will do a job for you at the back with 88 standing tackle, 85 sliding tackle, 85 marking and 80 interceptions but is also fantastic when carrying the ball forward with 91 agility, 82 balance and 81 dribbling. And of course, once he carries that ball forward he'll able to find his target in the box with 78 crossing and 82 curve.

To earn this card you have to complete the SBC which involves building a team that meets specific requirements and then tributing those teams in order to receive your reward. To get your hands on Carniball Yedlin, you must complete two challenges.

The first challenge is the challenge which requires you to create a squad with a minimum of one American player, one Team of the Week (TOTW) player, a team rating of 80 or higher and chemistry of 70 or higher. You can complete this challenge for around 51,000 coins by playing a few goalkeepers out of position. The solution squad is a 4-2-3-1 with Lukas Hradekcy, John Brooks, Niklas Sule, Jonathan Tah, in-form Benoit Costil, Alex Witsel, Bruno Fernandes, Anthony Lopes ( ), Pizzi, William Carvalho and Jonas. Complete this and not only will you be halfway to owning Carniball Yedlin, but you will also receive a gold players premium pack worth 25,000 coins for your troubles.

And for the second challenge you have to create an 85-rated squad, which is a little bit trickier. You can complete this for around 98,000 coins with loyalty on one player and one position change. The requirements are a squad with the minimum of one TOTW player, a squad rating of 85 or higher and chemistry of 80 or more. The solution is a 4-4-2 squad of Keylor Navas, Bernardo Silva (position changed to right-mid), Stefan Savic (with loyalty), Nacho Fernandez, in-form Hans Vanaken, Ricardo Quaresma, Asier Illaremendi, Andres Iniesta, Koke, Rodrigo and Diego Costa. Again, you will receive an extra reward for your efforts with a mega pack which is worth around 35,000 coins.

Carniball Yedlin is simply one of the best right-back options if you are building a Premier League team on Ultimate Team. His SBC costs under 150,000 which makes him cheaper than Carniball Hector Bellerin (165,000 coins), who has similar stats - plus you receive packs worth over 50,000 coins overall with Yedlin, adding extra bang for your buck. With the ePremier League FIFA tournament coming up, it's possible we could see Yedlin put to use as every pro player competing will only be allowed to use Premier League players.