'Not good enough,' says Bengaluru boss Carles Cuadrat after defeat to Mumbai City

Bengaluru suffered their first loss of the season at the hands of Mumbai City on Sunday...

Bengaluru's unbeaten run in the ongoing (ISL) season was ended by with a 3-2 win at the Kanteerava Stadium on Sunday.

Bengaluru equalised twice after going behind but a late goal by Rowllin Borges sealed the win for the Islanders.

After the game, the Blues head coach Carles Cuadrat accepted that their opponents took advantage of their mistakes.

"When you have a game which is finishing 2-3, there is a lot of things which are not going well. Normally we learn from mistakes in football. We have to analyze it. Mumbai is a team which plays a very good counter-attack. They took advantage of a mistake caused by us. After the 0-1 everything was difficult. We worked to get at least one point but it was not good enough."

Cuadrat acknowledged that they needed the points and believed that it could have been shared among the two teams.

"I think the guys did their job, they tried their best. We played against an opponent that was very eager for the points. They needed that, we also need that. In football, you do your best but a lot of things are happening. It was a great game to watch. I feel sorry for the players, I feel sorry for the supporters because they were helping us a lot."

He continued, "It was possible to get the one point. They scored from a set-piece and everybody knows how strong we are in that area. Anything can happen in football. We have to keep fighting. We are finishing the eighth round in a position to play the play-offs, the target is to keep working and become one of the four teams who are fighting for the play-offs."