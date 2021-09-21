Carabao Cup fourth round draw: When it is, how to watch & teams involved

The Premier League's top sides are set to enter the competition at the third-round stage, with Manchester City gunning for a fifth consecutive title

The 2021-22 Carabao Cup is now well under way, but when is the draw for the fourth round? Goal is here to bring you everything you need to know, including which teams are involved and how you can tune in to watch.

The latest edition of the Carabao Cup began in August as Championship, League One and League Two sides entered the competition at the first round stage, before 13 Premier League sides were introduced to the action in the second round.

The remaining seven top-flight clubs are due to join in when the third round kicks off this week, but when will the winners learn their fate for the fourth round? Goal is on hand with all the details.

When is the Carabao Cup fourth round draw?

The Carabao Cup fourth-round draw is due to take place on Wednesday, September 22, immediately after Manchester United's third-round tie against West Ham - which kicks off at 7:45pm BST (2:45pm ET).

How to watch or live stream the Carabao Cup fourth round draw

Sky Sports currently has the rights to all the live action across their main television channels, and you can also follow matches via the Carabao Cup's official Twitter account.

Goal will also be streaming live score updates and publishing all the latest news and big talking points from the competition.

Where is the Carabao Cup fourth round draw being held?

The fourth round draw is being held at Potton Bowls Club in Bedfordshire, with former Manchester City star Micah Richards and ex-Tottenham manager Harry Redknapp set to pull the numbers out of the bag.

Once the ties are confirmed, supporters can look forward to watching the next stage during the week commencing October 25.

Which teams are in the Carabao Cup fourth round draw?

Club League Brentford/Oldham Premier League/League Two Burnley/Rochdale Premier League/League Two Fulham/Leeds Championship/Premier League Man City/Wycombe Premier League/League One Norwich/Liverpool Premier League Preston/Cheltenham Championship/League One Queens Park Rangers/Everton Championship/Premier League Sheffield United/Southampton Championship/Premier League Watford/Stoke Premier League/Championship Wigan/Sunderland League One Arsenal/AFC Wimbledon Premier League/League One Brighton/Swansea Premier League/Championship Chelsea/Aston Villa Premier League Man Utd/West Ham Premier League Millwall/Leicester Championship/Premier League Wolves/Tottenham Premier League

There were two all-Premier League ties in the second round starting with Watford vs Crystal Palace on August 24, which ended in a 1-0 victory for the Hornets, with Burnley grabbing a penalty shootout victory against Newcastle the following day.

Meanwhile, Arsenal, Norwich and Aston Villa recorded respective 6-0 victories against West Brom, Bournemouth and Barrow, while Everton saw off Huddersfield 2-1, Leeds beat Crewe 3-0 and Wolves thrashed Nottingham Forest 4-0.

Brentford recorded a 3-1 victory over Forest Green and Southampton earned the biggest win of the round with an 8-0 rout of Newport County to complete a clean sweep for the Premier League clubs, but it remains to be seen whether they will all avoid upsets again in the third round.