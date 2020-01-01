Can Manchester United halt the Liverpool juggernaut?

Liverpool are unbeaten in 38 league games. Have Man Utd got what it takes to beat the Reds?

take on in a mouth-watering clash in the Premier League. The Red Devils are the only side to take points off this brilliant Liverpool squad this season and sparks will fly once again as they lock horns, this time in the cauldron of noise that will be Anfield.

Jürgen Klopp will not underestimate the away side despite team sitting comfotably at the top of the table, some 27 points ahead of United who are fifth. His Liverpool team have beaten the Red Devils just once in the last 11 encounters in the Premier League.

Personal records are to be settled between Klopp and the away side as well. His 20 per cent win ratio vs Manchester United in his managerial career, is the worst of all teams he's faced more than 10 times.

The German will demand a Liverpool win. A front three of Mohammed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mané will be the order of the day.The Egyptian talisman has scored more winners than anyone else in the league, 6, just one more than Marcus Rashford of Manchester United.

The potency of the front three is such that Liverpool have failed to score in just one of their 21 league games this season. And against a Manchester United defence that has looked shaky of late, the Liverpool forwards will fancy their chances.

The game will see the welcome returns of Fabinho and Joel Mario to the team after injury layoffs. Virgil Van Dyk is expected to helm the defence yet again.

The game will also hold significance because Liverpool will face Manchester United while they are at the top of the table for the first time since September 1990. Klopp will want to make the occasion memorable.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer takes his team into the tie with just two wins in the last 5 league fixtures.

To add to his woes, Rashford may not take to the pitch owing to injury. The 22-year-old has fast become Solskjaer's go-to man for goals and his potential absence is a huge blow for the Red Devils.

This leaves a front three of Anthony Martial, Daniel James and Mason Greenwood. Fred and Andreas Pereira will be expected to deputise in midfield.

Solskjaer has a unenviable task on his hands as he looks to prevent an unwanted record - Manchester United have never lost three games on the trot on Merseyside. The last time they lost to and their hosts, in Liverpool, was September 1979.

With the team desperate to claw the gap between them and in 4th, the Norwegian gaffer will rely on David De Gea to turn up tops after a spell of bad form.

The last two teams to go unbeaten for more than 40 games were and Chelsea (40). Who ended their respective streaks? Manchester United at Old Trafford.

However, unlike those two occasions, Liverpool - who are 38 games unbeaten - play at home here and not vice versa.

Will the Red Devils mastermind an upset or will the Liverpool juggernaut keep on rolling forward.