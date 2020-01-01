Can Arsenal continue recent resurgence against Everton?

The Gunners have been in fine form under Arteta recently, Can they continue that against Everton?

will be looking to make inroads up the Premier League table when they take on a rejuvenated side on Sunday. The Gunners, themselves, have been in a somewhat upward trajectory ever since Mikel Arteta has taken over.

After what was a slow start beriddled with draws under Arteta, the Gunners are slowly taking to his philosophy. They thumped Newcastle 4-0 in the previous game in the league before holding off Olympiacos 1-0 in Greece in the on Friday.

The most striking aspect of the team's resurgence has been the form of Mesut Ozil who looks to be enjoying football once again. More importantly, their defensive record has improved manifold, an area which was under disarray when Unai Emery was in charge. They've kept clean sheets in their last three games which should come as a huge relief for the Arsenal faithful.

However, are no push overs. Under Carlo Ancelotti, they have been defeated in just one game, going down 2-1 at on New Year's Day. But apart from that, Ancelotti has completely turned this team around with the likes of Dominic Calvert-Lewin impressing up front.

In fact, Everton have lost just one of their last 11 Premier League games.

However, Arsenal's record against the Toffees at home has been remarkable at the very least. They are unbeaten in their last 23 home Premier League games against Everton, last suffering a loss back in 1996.

Everton’s 23-game away winless run against Arsenal is their third longest run in their top-flight history against an opponent. The question is whether Ancelotti can break that jinx.

Nicolas Pepe, who starred against , should come back into the starting XI after sitting out the midweek Europa Leage tie along with Hector Bellerin.

Alexandre Lacazette, who scored against Olympiacos, should also feature in this match. For Everton, midfielder Andre Gomes is ready to make his return from a horrific injury he suffered earlier in the season.

Fabian Delph also returns after serving a one-match ban. Theo Walcott and Bernard should both be available following problematic injury issues.

It should be an interesting tussle.